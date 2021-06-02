After a year away, Bennett College plans for a return to campus in the fall

GREENSBORO — Bennett College is planning for students, faculty and staff to return to campus in the fall after being away for more than a year.

The private women’s college announced Tuesday that it intends to start the fall semester with a mix of in-person and hybrid classes, events and campus operations. Hybrid activities have both in-person and online components.

The college expects to start the transition from all-virtual operations later this summer and finish by the end of September, according to a message from the college’s president, Suzanne Walsh.

Bennett is considering a plan to have students and employees return to campus in phases. The college will adjust its plans if coronavirus cases increase once again.

Like other area colleges, Bennett closed its campus and sent students home in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}