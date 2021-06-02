 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After a year away, Bennett College plans for a return to campus in the fall
0 comments
top story

After a year away, Bennett College plans for a return to campus in the fall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bennett College chapel sign

The Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at Bennett College. The private women’s college says it intends to start the fall semester with a mix of in-person and hybrid classes, events and campus operations.

 John Newsom, News & Record

GREENSBORO — Bennett College is planning for students, faculty and staff to return to campus in the fall after being away for more than a year.

The private women’s college announced Tuesday that it intends to start the fall semester with a mix of in-person and hybrid classes, events and campus operations. Hybrid activities have both in-person and online components.

The college expects to start the transition from all-virtual operations later this summer and finish by the end of September, according to a message from the college’s president, Suzanne Walsh.

Bennett is considering a plan to have students and employees return to campus in phases. The college will adjust its plans if coronavirus cases increase once again.

Like other area colleges, Bennett closed its campus and sent students home in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But Bennett was the only Greensboro school not to reopen last fall. It opted to hold classes and conduct most college business virtually through the spring semester to protect the health and safety of students and employees. Walsh noted back in the fall that Bennett is a historically Black college — many of its professors and staff members are Black, too — and COVID-19 had sickened and killed a disproportionate number of people of color.

Salem College in Winston-Salem was the only other North Carolina institution to stick with virtual classes throughout the entire 2020-21 academic year. Salem held commencement in person last month, but Bennett went with a virtual graduation ceremony for the second straight year.

But as pandemic conditions have improved, Bennett wants to bring students back to its East Washington Street campus. Walsh said in her message that there have been continued declines in COVID-19 cases locally and statewide and she and other campus leaders “are increasingly optimistic” about projected increases in vaccination rates across North Carolina.

“It has been an extraordinary 15 months for all of us,” Walsh wrote. “We have collectively demonstrated that Bennett College is in fact antifragile and able to innovate and differentiate — even in a virtual environment.”

Walsh told students and employees that they would get more details next week about returning to campus.

Where states were once scrambling to get as many doses as possible there is now a surplus of COVID shots. What should be done with this excess? Source by: Stringr

Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News