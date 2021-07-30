After concerns raised, Contreras plans review of social studies materials

"It’s a wonderful resource in my opinion," she said.

For example, she said, Studies Weekly explains that the Northwest Ordinance outlawed slavery in what became Ohio, but doesn't just leave it there. Instead, the materials also get into the injustice faced by African Americans who were living, working and raising families in Ohio without the same rights as white Americans.

"That’s a nontraditional way of looking at American History," Gadison said.

Anderson of Studies Weekly said the 2018 review checked for "traditional eurocentric prejudices" in their older publications that had been written by freelance education writers.

"We started rewriting them for greater cultural sensitivity and creating a foundational shift within our organization," she said in her email. "Based upon our internal review, we updated, discontinued or discarded select publications."

Anderson said the company has a completely new social studies curriculum for North Carolina's 2021-22 school year as well as many other states.

"It was created using only primary source documents and scholarly resources with oversight from curriculum specialists and directors that are subject-experts," she said.