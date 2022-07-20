 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After delays, Guilford County Board of Elections certifies school construction bond referendum result

On Wednesday, Guilford County certified the $1.7 billion school construction bond that voters approved on May 17. The certification was delayed over an election protest.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Two months after voters approved spending $1.7 billion on school construction, the results of that election have been certified.

The Guilford County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to certify the results of the May 17 bond referendum. The certification became effective Wednesday, according to Charlie Collicutt, the county's elections director, who delivered the certification to the clerk's office. 

Typically, election results are certified 10 days after an election. However, the elections board delayed certification for many weeks due to a protest from former county commissioner Alan Branson, who is a candidate on the November ballot for the at-large seat for the Board of Commissioners. 

Branson argued that public funds were illegally used by the county to campaign for the $1.7 billion bond and wanted the referendum put before voters a second time. The county and Guilford County Schools have defended their messaging and materials published leading up to the bond referendum as educational, and therefore permissible under state law.

On Monday, Wake County Superior Court Judge Norlan Graves denied a request from Branson to keep the certification on pause, paving the way for the board's certification of the vote, and for county and school leaders to get started on early steps toward spending the $1.7 billion for school construction authorized by voters. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

