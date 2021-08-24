After one day back, charter school in Guilford County goes virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Revolution Academy, a charter school in Summerfield, has switched to remote instruction until at least Monday, due to COVID-19 cases among the school's employees.

The move came after just one day back for the 650 students at the K-7 school.

"We always knew this was a possibility," said the school's principal Mary Catherine Sauer. "We didn't expect it to happen so early."

Sauer said Tuesday morning the temporary virtual learning might be extended past Monday, the date they set last week. They hope to have a better idea in the next couple of days, she said.

Eight of the school's 43 employees have tested positive, she said.

Sauer said the school had some staff members quarantining before the first day of school on Thursday and then some other staff members chose to go home early that day. The school's board made its decision that night.

"When we realized it was spreading among the staff we decided to go virtual," she said.

Sauer said the school keeps grades separated to minimize the potential for wider COVID-19 spread. The academy, which opened in 2020, put several grade levels on temporary virtual learning last year due to COVID-19 cases in those grades.