After one day back, charter school in Guilford County goes virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Revolution Academy, a charter school in Summerfield, has switched to remote instruction until at least Monday, due to COVID-19 cases among the school's employees.
The move came after just one day back for the 650 students at the K-7 school.
"We always knew this was a possibility," said the school's principal Mary Catherine Sauer. "We didn't expect it to happen so early."
Sauer said Tuesday morning the temporary virtual learning might be extended past Monday, the date they set last week. They hope to have a better idea in the next couple of days, she said.
Eight of the school's 43 employees have tested positive, she said.
Sauer said the school had some staff members quarantining before the first day of school on Thursday and then some other staff members chose to go home early that day. The school's board made its decision that night.
"When we realized it was spreading among the staff we decided to go virtual," she said.
Sauer said the school keeps grades separated to minimize the potential for wider COVID-19 spread. The academy, which opened in 2020, put several grade levels on temporary virtual learning last year due to COVID-19 cases in those grades.
That more limited measure didn't make sense this time with it spreading among the staff across grade levels, Sauer said. She said they haven't pinpointed any one particular incident or event when staff caught the virus.
They came up with Monday as a return date in consultation with the health department, based on a 10-day quarantine period. However, she said each staff member's quarantine period is slightly different, hence the possibility that the return might be delayed past that mark.
Sauer said the school plans to continue with its previous COVID-19 precautions, such as keeping desks facing forward and distanced where possible, as well as adding some additional temperature screenings.
She said the school is following the county's indoor mask mandate, which includes exceptions for people who should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral conditions or disability.
Given that the school had only been in session one day this school year, Sauer said she could not estimate what percentage of the students would be exempt from the mask mandate.
Asked if she had any advice for other schools who might face this situation, she said, "not really."
"This is just another COVID year where anything can happen," she said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.