After rise in COVID-19 cases, Elon and Wake Forest announce new campus restrictions

But cases have been on the rise since the middle of the month.

Elon recorded 41 new cases between Monday and Wednesday and says it has 69 active campus cases, according to its online COVID-19 dashboard. On campus and off, 219 students are in isolation or quarantine because they have the virus or have been in close contact with someone who's sick.

The university said the Alamance County Health Department has identified a new cluster (five or more related cases) associated with an Elon fraternity. Elon also said it expects to see more cases on campus over the next few days and warned students and employees that it soon expects to raise its campus status to Level 3-High Alert. That's the second-highest of four alert levels, which Elon adjusts based on campus and regional COVID-19 data.

Elon went to Level 3-High Alert on Sept. 21 and imposed a social hiatus four days later. It dropped down to Level 2-Moderate Alert on Oct. 6 and has been there ever since.

Elon has recorded 319 COVID-19 cases — 17 among employees and all the rest among students — since late May. The vast majority of cases have been reported since students returned to campus in August.