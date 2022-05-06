 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After-school activities canceled due to severe weather threat, Guilford County Schools says

  • Updated
  • 0

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools canceled afterschool activities and athletics Friday due to threat of severe weather in the evening. 

The district's after-school childcare program will remain open, according to a district news release. 

The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms and about 2:30 p.m. it issued a tornado watch for 31 counties in central North Carolina, including Guilford County, lasting until 10 p.m. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

