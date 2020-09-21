After surge in COVID-19 cases, Elon University raises alert level twice in five days

The university said the spread among student-athletes "appears to be primarily related to social contacts outside of normal team activities."

Elon said last week that it has suspended in-person workouts, weight training sessions and all other sports operations indefinitely.

Elon recorded another 32 positive tests among students last Friday — the largest one-day total since the university started measuring in May — and another 20 among students over the weekend.

Two Elon employees tested positive Saturday.

Another eight positive tests among students were reported Monday.

The university in its announcement Monday said the increase in new cases "has been mainly through close social interactions among individuals and small groups without wearing masks or proper distancing. There is no evidence that the surge in cases is due to large parties or to interactions in classrooms, campus facilities or dining halls."