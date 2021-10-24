Aggies set to celebrate homecoming this week with music, football, and fellowship

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T kicked off its homecoming celebration on Sunday with the coronation of Mister and Miss North Carolina A&T State University — Joshua Suiter and Zaria Woodford.

Still to come: a variety of activities and events this week, leading up to the N.C. A&T Aggies vs. Monmouth Hawks football game on Saturday and the Festival of Praise gospel concert on Sunday, Oct. 31st.

This year's theme is “Aggie Heroes." It's meant honor frontline workers, including "Aggie nurses, educators, members of facilities and the university police department," according to the university.

A&T canceled some activities this year, such as its popular parade and Aggie Festival, because of concern over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Nonetheless, after holding homecoming fully virtual last year, many events for students, alumni and the community are now back in person.

Check out www.ncat.edu/homecoming/ for a full list of events. For Saturday's football game and many other events, attendees will be required to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test taken within the prior 72 hours.