Aggies set to celebrate homecoming this week with music, football, and fellowship

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T kicked off its homecoming celebration on Sunday with the coronation of Mister and Miss North Carolina A&T State University — Joshua Suiter and Zaria Woodford.
Still to come: a variety of activities and events this week, leading up to the N.C. A&T Aggies vs. Monmouth Hawks football game on Saturday and the Festival of Praise gospel concert on Sunday, Oct. 31st.
This year's theme is “Aggie Heroes." It's meant honor frontline workers, including "Aggie nurses, educators, members of facilities and the university police department," according to the university.
A&T canceled some activities this year, such as its popular parade and Aggie Festival, because of concern over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Nonetheless, after holding homecoming fully virtual last year, many events for students, alumni and the community are now back in person.
Check out www.ncat.edu/homecoming/ for a full list of events. For Saturday's football game and many other events, attendees will be required to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test taken within the prior 72 hours.
Here is a sampling of some of the homecoming events that will be open to the public:
Wednesday, October 27
Community & Economic Engagement Summit
"Pathways to Economic Recovery"
Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: In-person (Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering) and virtual
Registration: https://whova.com/portal/registration/ircw_202110
Hip hop concert, featuring Roddy Ricch, MoneyBagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign and special guests
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Greensboro Coliseum, ticketed
Join students and alumni in seeing the first clips from the upcoming A&T docuseries, “Our Blues Make Us Gold,” and filmmakers Brandon Gerard and Ashley Shantè for a wide-ranging conversation. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Academic Classroom Building, Room 101
Thursday
Pep Rally, including performances and more.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Truist Stadium, ticketed
Friday
Step Show, hosted by alumnus entertainer Terrence J
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Greensboro Coliseum, ticketed
N.C. A&T Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert Featuring Stephanie Mills and Con Funk Shun (in-person and virtual)
Time: 7:30 p.m. dinner; 8:30 p.m. show
Location: Koury Convention Center, Guilford Ballroom, ticketed
Saturday
Homecoming football game vs. Monmouth University
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Truist Stadium, ticketed
Sunday, Oct. 31
Festival of Praise Gospel concert, featuring Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Anthony Brown and Koryn Hawthorne
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Greensboro Coliseum, ticketed
