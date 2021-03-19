Ahead of schedule: Guilford College hits first fundraising goal almost two weeks early

The college set three fundraising targets for its Guilford Forward effort: $2 million by March 31, another $2 million by May 31 and a third $2 million by the end of January for a total of $6 million.

Guilford said it has received gifts and commitments so far from more than 500 alumni, parents, faculty, staff, trustees and friends of the college.

Ara Serjoie, Guilford's vice president for advancement, called the milestone "another promising development in the ongoing collaborative work"

“It speaks to the understanding by Guilfordians that philanthropy is central to the solutions we are developing for the upcoming year,” Serjoie added in a statement.

That Guilford hit its first fundraising target ahead of time, Winslow said, suggests the college community supports the plan laid out by trustees in January and is enthusiastic about Guilford's new interim president. Long-time English professor Jim Hood was appointed to lead the college in February as Guilford seeks a permanent president.

Save Guilford College said in a statement Friday that this week's fundraising announcement "proves that we as a community can do anything when we come together to do the work needed for Guilford College to thrive."