Ahead of schedule: Guilford College hits first fundraising goal almost two weeks early

GREENSBORO — Guilford College hoped to raise $2 million by the end of March. It hit that target with nearly two weeks to spare.
The private liberal arts college said it has collected a little more than $2 million in cash and pledges as of Thursday — $2,011,000 to be exact.
“Guilfordians have risen to the occasion once again," Ed Winslow, chairman of the college's Board of Trustees, said in a statement put out by Guilford.
Guilford is trying to raise $6 million by Jan. 31 to stabilize its finances. Years of declining enrollment and increased debt have put strain on the college's budget. When the COVID-19 pandemic led to higher expenses and lower revenues, the college furloughed and then laid off employees last summer.
The college then considered — but trustees have put on hold for now — a dramatic plan to cut about half of Guilford's academic majors and 30 percent of its faculty.
Guilford then pivoted to a major fundraising drive, coupled with four committees to work on enrollment, fundraising, faculty and staff issues and concerns of constituents, including alumni and students.
The college set three fundraising targets for its Guilford Forward effort: $2 million by March 31, another $2 million by May 31 and a third $2 million by the end of January for a total of $6 million.
Guilford said it has received gifts and commitments so far from more than 500 alumni, parents, faculty, staff, trustees and friends of the college.
Ara Serjoie, Guilford's vice president for advancement, called the milestone "another promising development in the ongoing collaborative work"
“It speaks to the understanding by Guilfordians that philanthropy is central to the solutions we are developing for the upcoming year,” Serjoie added in a statement.
That Guilford hit its first fundraising target ahead of time, Winslow said, suggests the college community supports the plan laid out by trustees in January and is enthusiastic about Guilford's new interim president. Long-time English professor Jim Hood was appointed to lead the college in February as Guilford seeks a permanent president.
Save Guilford College said in a statement Friday that this week's fundraising announcement "proves that we as a community can do anything when we come together to do the work needed for Guilford College to thrive."
Save Guilford College is an alumni group that formed last fall when drastic cuts to Guilford's academic program were announced. It supports shared governance practices and innovative programming that matches up with Guilford's liberal arts curriculum, which it says should be influenced by the college's Quaker roots and social justice values.
This group said it has raised $226,000 from nearly 460 donors via a charitable donation fund set up with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. Save Guilford College plans to contribute a portion of that fund to the college April 6, when Guilford will hold its annual one-day fundraising blitz.
The college said its goal for the 2021 edition of Day for Guilford is to raise $500,000 from 1,000 individual donors. Both would be records for the college.
