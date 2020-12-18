Alamance-Burlington schools got COVID-19 testing kits for students and staff as part of pilot program. Will it slow spread?

RALEIGH — Seventeen North Carolina school districts and 11 charter schools are getting COVID-19 testing kits to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In the Piedmont Triad, the Alamance-Burlington School System and NC Leadership Academy charter school in Kernersville were picked for the pilot program.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it had it distributed more than 50,000 federally funded rapid antigen tests to schools that applied in a pilot testing program. The tests will be used for students and school staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or who are close contacts of someone who has tested positive.

Schools had to be offering in-person instruction to be eligible.

"This program gives us another tool in our toolkit to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state and to keep children in the classroom, which we know is vital not only to their academic growth but also to their health and emotional development," DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.

"We will learn from these pilot schools and plan to expand the program early next year. We are thankful to the local education agencies and local health departments in the pilot program for their partnership in these efforts."