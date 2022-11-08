Alan Sherouse leads Demetria Carter with three-quarters of precincts reporting

With early votes counted and 125 of 165 precincts reporting in the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Education, Democrat Alan Sherouse is leading Republican Demetria Carter 89,187 votes to 69,817, or about 56% to 44% of the vote.

Though well over half of the precincts have reported, less than 43% of the ballots cast have been counted because larger precincts typically take longer to report.

The winner will take the seat now filled by Democrat Winston McGregor, who decided not to run again.

Sherouse is in his 10th year as pastor of First Baptist Church in Greensboro. Carter worked as an attorney, manager and in other capacities for the federal government for about 40 years, before retiring in 2019.

Carter said that the top three goals she’d like to see for the district in the next five years include instilling academic excellence in the schools, becoming more accountable and transparent to parents and the community, and getting politics out of schools.

To her, that means things like making sure there are no Pride or Black Lives Matter flags or emblems displayed in classrooms, and that teachers do not reveal their sexual orientation to their students or talk about political issues unless it’s a civics class.

Sherouse’s preferred goals include continuing to decrease the graduation gap between white students and students of color while continuing to move toward greater equity in the system. He also looks to see the district efficiently execute the priorities of its facilities master plan and to “trust, empower and fairly compensate” the district’s teachers, educators and staff.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes contributed to this report.