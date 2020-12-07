All five upcoming Bryan Series events will be held virtually

GREENSBORO — The Guilford College Bryan Series' move to a new home will have to wait a little longer.

The college announced Monday that the next five events of the lecture series will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming portion of the Bryan Series schedule had been scheduled to be held in-person.

Though the format is changing, the dates and speakers remain the same. The remaining Bryan Series events for 2020-21 will feature global business and politics expert Ian Bremmer on Jan. 14, actress Sally Field on Feb. 2, conservation photographer Paul Nicklen on Feb. 16, former British prime minister Theresa May on March 18 and author Colson Whitehead on April 12.

Guilford College had announced more than a year ago that it would begin holding Bryan Series events at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in 2020, but COVID-19 interrupted those plans. Two in-person lectures scheduled for last spring were postponed until early next year. The first three events of the 2020-21 season were held online.