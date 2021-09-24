All-in-one arena, conference center and hotel opens at High Point University

HIGH POINT — Atop a fountain in front of the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center at High Point University, an enormous panther prowls, teeth bared.

Setting aside the carnivorous mascot statue guarding the front door, the new conference center is actually all about welcome: welcoming sports fans, visiting teams, conference attendees, hotel guests and students interested in learning hospitality trades.

Hundreds of elegantly-dressed people attended the outdoor ceremony at the new center on Friday evening, then strolled around inside, many with glasses in hand, checking out the swanky new addition to campus.

The new center, named for university President Nido Qubein and his wife, Mariana, includes a 4,500-seat arena, a 2,500-seat conference center and a 60-guest hotel.

Speaking with reporters just after the ribbon cutting, Qubein said that having all those venues in one building creates a unique feature for the High Point University campus.

The total cost for the project was $170 million, including the center and the new development along Panther Drive leading up to it.

Qubein said the university built the facility without taking on any debt.