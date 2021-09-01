Amid pandemic, academic test results drop for Guilford County Schools, N.C. students

GREENSBORO — Less than half of students in Guilford County Schools, and N.C. public schools overall, passed state tests last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, new data shows.
The academic year before the pandemic, about 55% of district students who took end of grade or end of course tests passed them. That year, about 59% of test takers in N.C. public schools passed the tests.
For the 2020-21 school year, Guilford dropped to about 42% passing and the state to about 45%. State education leaders cautioned Wednesday against using the new data to compare to previous years or to determine future success since so many factors tied to the pandemic affected education for that school year.
There's no data from the 2019-2020 school year because after the first COVID-19 cases appeared in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools to switch to remote learning that March and then the tests scheduled for spring 2020 were canceled.
This is the first major annual test data release since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there were some changes in the process, such as the state giving a longer period of time than normal for schools to carry out student testing.
The U.S. Department of Education, the N.C. General Assembly, and Cooper also waived state and national rules and requirements that held schools and districts to account for their test results.
Schools aren't receiving A-F letter grades for their performance as they normally would. Also, the state is not giving schools growth scores, which are meant to signify how well a school did in helping students grow academically from year to year. Raw pass rates correlate heavily with factors like the percent of students in a school who are economically disadvantaged.
“We know the 2020-21 school year was incredibly challenging for students, families and educators,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a news release. “We need to remember these results are only a snapshot of a year marked by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. To treat these scores as though they are valid indicators of future success or performance would not only be an improper use of these data, but also would be a disservice to our students, teachers, and administrators."
Cooper's March 2020 order to close the schools carried through the end of the 2019-20 school year. Last school year, he offered districts and charter schools the option to remain virtual or bring students back to school with a variety of social-distancing rules and other COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
After a series of negotiations about the 2020-21 school year with General Assembly leaders, Cooper signed a bill passed by lawmakers that required school districts to offer in-person learning for elementary school students, and either full-time in-person or a hybrid of remote and in-person for middle and high school students. The bill did not apply to charter schools.
As a result of these policies, public school students in North Carolina had wide-ranging experiences, with some learning in-person since autumn 2020, others learning remotely the whole school year, and many falling somewhere in between.
Guilford County Schools staggered the return of its students to in-person learning, starting with the youngest grades. Pre-K and kindergarten students whose families chose to send them to school buildings got in-person instruction for most of the year, but middle and high school students who opted for in-person learning didn't get it full-time until late April.
District leaders have been saying that remote learning was likely to lead to measurable learning losses since the early days of the pandemic. Last week, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said preliminary results from state tests last year showed dramatic drops in proficiency across subject areas, underlining the need for in-person instruction.
She and other district administrators plan to address details of Wednesday's test data release at a news conference Thursday morning.
