Amid pandemic, academic test results drop for Guilford County Schools, N.C. students

GREENSBORO — Less than half of students in Guilford County Schools, and N.C. public schools overall, passed state tests last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, new data shows.

The academic year before the pandemic, about 55% of district students who took end of grade or end of course tests passed them. That year, about 59% of test takers in N.C. public schools passed the tests.

For the 2020-21 school year, Guilford dropped to about 42% passing and the state to about 45%. State education leaders cautioned Wednesday against using the new data to compare to previous years or to determine future success since so many factors tied to the pandemic affected education for that school year.

There's no data from the 2019-2020 school year because after the first COVID-19 cases appeared in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools to switch to remote learning that March and then the tests scheduled for spring 2020 were canceled.

This is the first major annual test data release since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there were some changes in the process, such as the state giving a longer period of time than normal for schools to carry out student testing.