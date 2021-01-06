Amid pressure from alumni, Guilford College trustees reverse plans to slash academic majors and faculty jobs

"We were hearing from so many people with such an overwhelming level of concern that the board has responded with this letter," Winslow said. "What we're saying is the board hears the constituents."

Faculty seemed relieved that teaching jobs will remain for now.

History professor Damon Akins said trustees clearly responded to the "incredible" efforts of the Save Guilford College group.

"I am grateful for their work. They have been inspiring," said Akins, a tenured professor who faced the loss of his faculty position. "It shows the value of a Guilford education and the values it instills in its graduates."

Maria Rosales, the clerk of Guilford's faculty, said she is pleased that the college's board, with the help of alumni, will look for what she called a "different and better path forward."

"This is the best of Guilford — a willingness to put in the time, the care, and the attention to community that is needed to come up with creative ideas that actually work," said Rosales, a professor of political science, one of the 18 academic majors slated to be cut or absorbed into other departments. "The board has decided to bet on the community, and I have faith that the community, large and small, is going to live up to that trust."