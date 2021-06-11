Amid protesters yelling outside, school officials discuss potential reopening of board meetings

GREENSBORO — Protesters called Thursday for the school board to allow the public to attend meetings in person again.

Their chants from a spot outside the district's offices could be heard as the Guilford County Board of Education met inside to discuss that very topic.

About 30 to 45 people gathered around 4 p.m. Thursday outside the district's central office for a rally organized by a local group called Take Back Our Schools. Some of them stuck around during the 6 p.m. meeting, repeatedly chanting "Open Up!" "What are you hiding?" and other phrases. They were often fully audible in the board room and on the internet livestream of the meeting.

At one point, chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene asked fellow board members if they wanted to recess because of the chanting, but they told her they wanted to continue the meeting.

School board meetings have been closed to the public since early in the pandemic. Board members have met sometimes in person, sometimes virtually, and oftentimes through a combination of the two.