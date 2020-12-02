'An exciting moment': Bennett College finds a new accreditor after two years

Since SACSCOC denied its appeal in 2019 solely for financial reasons, Eaton noted, Bennett has replaced its president and much of its leadership team, cut payroll and operating expenses, trimmed some majors, raised more money and balanced its budget.

"The reality is, Bennett has been through the fire," Eaton said. "When you've been through the fire, there's not a lot of fat left in the budget. ...

"Bennett now has the opportunity to advance," he added. "It's my hope and wish for them to have the very best as they move forward."

Walsh called the TRACS review thorough, and she noted that its standards are generally similar to those of SACSCOC. Both organizations also must meet the standards set by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, which certifies accrediting agencies across the country.

One factor that worked in Bennett's favor, Walsh said: TRACS reviewed the college's finances only as far back as 2018, when the college was beginning to stabilize its shaky budget situation. Walsh also said the commission looked favorably upon the fundraising blitz — unprecedented in Bennett's history — that students and alumnae launched in late 2018.