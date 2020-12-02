'An exciting moment': Bennett College finds a new accreditor after two years

GREENSBORO — After nearly two years of uncertainty, Bennett College has a new accreditor.
The private historically Black women's college has been granted candidate status by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. Bennett is now poised to gain full accreditation from TRACS, an organization that certifies faith-based and other institutions of higher education across the country.
Gaining candidate status with TRACS is crucial for Bennett, which has been facing the loss of membership with its long-time accrediting agency.
U.S. colleges and universities must be accredited so students can use Pell grants, federal student loans and federal work-study jobs to pay for school and for their academic credits to transfer to most other institutions. Institutions must be accredited to accept federal research dollars and other monies. And many graduate schools and employers will consider only those with degrees from accredited colleges.
Candidate status gives Bennett the same privileges as schools with full accreditation from TRACS and other similar organizations.
"We are ecstatic, joyous, honored — all of those good things," Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh said in an interview Wednesday. "This is such an exciting moment for Bennett. ... This is an important opportunity for us to open up and innovate."
Bennett sought approval from TRACS after a break-up with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which had accredited the Greensboro school since 1935. SACSCOC accredits nearly 800 colleges and universities, mainly in 11 southeastern states.
Years of declining enrollment at Bennett led to financial deficits, layoffs and budget cuts, and after two years of probation SACSCOC revoked Bennett's accreditation in December 2018. Though Bennett graduates and friends of the college raised $9.5 million in about two months in hopes of saving the college's accreditation, SACSCOC in February 2019 rejected Bennett's appeal. Bennett sued the commission in federal court and has remained accredited, but on probation, with SACSCOC ever since.
Walsh said Wednesday that Bennett won't drop its lawsuit against the commission but is "hopeful" the case will be resolved in 2021.
Almost immediately after losing its SACSCOC appeal Bennett identified TRACS as a potential new accrediting partner.
Based in Virginia, TRACS accredits 89 institutions nationwide. Most of its members are small private faith-based universities and Bible colleges ranging in size from a few hundred to several thousand students. (Bennett is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.) Its seven North Carolina members include Carolina University in Winston-Salem. Several other historically Black colleges, including Paine College in Georgia and Paul Quinn College in Texas, have become TRACS members within the past decade.
Bennett applied for membership in 2019, and a TRACS team visited the campus this summer. TRACS approved Bennett's candidate status at its annual meeting in late October. Bennett made public that decision Wednesday.
Bennett's evaluation at the October meeting was nearly flawless. Walsh said TRACS wants updates by February on two suggestions the commission made during its review: that Bennett extend its evening dining hours so students can eat on campus after their night classes, and that the college keep its student health center open later each day. TRACS deemed both of these issues to be "minor areas" that don't indicate noncompliance with the commission's standards.
By granting candidate status, TRACS has deemed Bennett to be in basic compliance with its standards in 16 areas, including academics, finances, policies, faculty, leadership, educational resources and strategic planning. Bennett has until 2025 to show full and continued compliance with these benchmarks, though Bennett could become fully accredited sooner than that, commission president Timothy Eaton said Wednesday.
So why did TRACS embrace a school rejected by SACSCOC?
Eaton said that becoming a candidate with a new accrediting agency "gives an institution the ability to hit the reset button," he said. In the very recent past, he added, "Bennett had a good story to tell, which is something that any accreditor would look at for candidacy."
Since SACSCOC denied its appeal in 2019 solely for financial reasons, Eaton noted, Bennett has replaced its president and much of its leadership team, cut payroll and operating expenses, trimmed some majors, raised more money and balanced its budget.
"The reality is, Bennett has been through the fire," Eaton said. "When you've been through the fire, there's not a lot of fat left in the budget. ...
"Bennett now has the opportunity to advance," he added. "It's my hope and wish for them to have the very best as they move forward."
Walsh called the TRACS review thorough, and she noted that its standards are generally similar to those of SACSCOC. Both organizations also must meet the standards set by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, which certifies accrediting agencies across the country.
One factor that worked in Bennett's favor, Walsh said: TRACS reviewed the college's finances only as far back as 2018, when the college was beginning to stabilize its shaky budget situation. Walsh also said the commission looked favorably upon the fundraising blitz — unprecedented in Bennett's history — that students and alumnae launched in late 2018.
"They saw that as an impressive fundraising effort, but what it also showed them was commitment — that the alumnae base at Bennett is really strong," Walsh said.
Walsh said gaining membership with TRACS will help Bennett, which had 233 students enrolled this fall. Many TRACS members face similar small-college challenges in a number of areas, she said, and they lean on each other and the commission for support and advice.
"It's going to be a great match for us," Walsh said.
A campus celebration will happen at a later date. Except for Walsh and some staff members, the Bennett campus has been nearly empty this fall. Students have been learning virtually since August, and faculty have been teaching from home. Bennett will stick with online-only classes during the spring semester that starts in January.
"We don't know yet" how the college will celebrate the news, Walsh said. "We're so excited about it, but at the same time we have to get ready for the spring (semester)."
