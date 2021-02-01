Anita Earls, N.C. Supreme Court justice, this year's recipient of A&T's Human Rights Medal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I believe you can make a difference," Earls said. "When you stand up and speak truth to power, we can have an opportunity to have meaningful change."

A&T presents its Human Rights Medal annually to a person who has strived to correct social injustice or has tried to improve the world. Last year's winner was U.S. Rep. Alma Adams. Past winners include the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber II and the Rev. Nelson Johnson and Joyce Johnson, who are Greensboro community and civil rights leaders.

The medal is traditionally awarded at A&T's annual February One commemoration, which was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 25-minute pre-recorded video featured historic photographs, past interviews and tributes to the four A&T freshmen who sat down at the segregated Woolworth lunch counter in downtown Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960: Jibreel Khazan (then known as Ezell Blair Jr.) Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond.

Franklin McCain Jr. and David Richmond Jr. spoke in the video on behalf of their late fathers. They also were shown laying memorial wreaths in front of the February One Monument on the A&T campus.