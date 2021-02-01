Anita Earls, N.C. Supreme Court justice, this year's recipient of A&T's Human Rights Medal

GREENSBORO — N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls is the 2021 recipient of N.C. A&T's Human Rights Medal, one of the university's highest honors.
Before joining the court, Earls was a civil rights attorney for 30 years in private practice in Charlotte, in the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice during Bill Clinton's presidency and at the UNC Center for Civil Rights at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 2007, she founded and served as executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a legal advocacy nonprofit in Durham, where she lives.
A Democrat, Earls was elected to the N.C. Supreme Court in 2018 for an eight-year term that ends in 2026.
In remarks during A&T's virtual February One commemoration on Monday, Earls said she was "deeply honored" and "humbled" to receive the award.
The civil rights movement launched by four A&T freshman 61 years ago "was inspirational to me to see that young people can stand up for what they think is right and can have a huge impact on changing our society," said Earls, who was born in February 1960.
Earls encouraged those watching Monday's video tribute to read the final report of the N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. Earls was co-chair of the group, which included 125 recommendations in its final report issued in December.
"I believe you can make a difference," Earls said. "When you stand up and speak truth to power, we can have an opportunity to have meaningful change."
A&T presents its Human Rights Medal annually to a person who has strived to correct social injustice or has tried to improve the world. Last year's winner was U.S. Rep. Alma Adams. Past winners include the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber II and the Rev. Nelson Johnson and Joyce Johnson, who are Greensboro community and civil rights leaders.
The medal is traditionally awarded at A&T's annual February One commemoration, which was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 25-minute pre-recorded video featured historic photographs, past interviews and tributes to the four A&T freshmen who sat down at the segregated Woolworth lunch counter in downtown Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960: Jibreel Khazan (then known as Ezell Blair Jr.) Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond.
Franklin McCain Jr. and David Richmond Jr. spoke in the video on behalf of their late fathers. They also were shown laying memorial wreaths in front of the February One Monument on the A&T campus.
"We must continue to let our voices be heard from the classroom to the courtroom, from the house to the White House. It is all about us," McCain Jr. said. "Let's not let the voices, sacrifices and lives of the A&T Four or the many other civil rights trailblazers for social justice and inequality fall on deaf ears."
Joseph McNeil Jr. for the first time stood in for his father, the retired U.S. Army Air Force major general whom he said is suffering from Parkinson's disease.
"It's becoming much more difficult for him to express thoughts and give us his wisdom as he has done so earnestly in the past," the younger McNeil said on the video.
