Another UNC System school delays start of in-person spring semester classes. This time, it's Appalachian State.

Appalachian State University has delayed the start of in-person classes by two weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across North Carolina.

The university also announced late Friday that it's postponing move-in to on-campus housing.

Appalachian State's spring semester classes will begin Jan. 19 as previously scheduled. But all classes will meet online through Feb. 1. Appalachian State is planning to have both online and in-person classes during the spring semester. Some classes will meet both online and in person.

"While our campus numbers are not a cause for current concern, we are cognizant that across the state cases of COVID-19 are high and Watauga County’s case counts have been steadily rising," Chancellor Sheri Everts wrote Friday in a message to campus.

"Data modeling indicates a peak in this latest wave of COVID-19 cases is likely to occur in the western part of the state in the next 1-2 weeks, and we are seeing a strain on local and regional hospitals. State and local data trends are concerning as students prepare to return to Boone and, in particular, to live in residence halls on campus."

