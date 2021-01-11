Appalachian State and UNC-Charlotte both delay start of in-person spring semester classes

The announcements came as North Carolina recorded a record 11,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state reported nearly 6,000 new cases on Monday.

On Thursday, UNC-Chapel Hill became the first public university in North Carolina to push back the start of in-person undergraduate classes. All of the university's undergraduate classes will be held online for the first three weeks of the semester through Feb. 8.

Appalachian State said it would notify students on Monday about new residence hall move-in dates. Students will receive a prorated refund of their housing fee. Residence halls had been scheduled to reopen Thursday.

Appalachian State said it has 26 active cases of COVID-19, according to its online coronavirus dashboard. The university has no active case clusters and says it is using less than 1 percent of its available isolation and quarantine spaces.