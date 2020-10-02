Appalachian State reports 7 new COVID-19 clusters as cases surge on campus

Appalachian State University has identified seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases as the coronavirus continues to spread on campus.
The university, in an email Thursday night to students and employees, said there were four new clusters in residence halls, two clusters associated with fraternities and one cluster linked to the volleyball team, which postponed its season-opening series last week because it didn't have enough players to compete.
Appalachian State said its largest cluster is 14 cases associated with the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. The university said seven fraternity members are sick and in isolation and seven more are past the isolation stage. A cluster is five or more cases in a two-week period with a plausible link — such as dorm living or team sports — between the cases.
The new clusters double the number of clusters reported on the Appalachian State campus. As of Thursday afternoon, the university had seven active clusters of COVID-19 cases among three sororities, two athletic teams and in two residence halls, according to its online coronavirus dashboard.
The university's email provided more details about the reason for postponing its next football game, which has been scheduled for Wednesday night in Boone against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Appalachian State's athletic department announced the postponement Thursday morning but gave no details beyond "due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing."
On Thursday night, the university said there are 19 new positive cases associated with an ongoing COVID-19 cluster among the football team. Eight staff members and 11 students recently tested positive for the disease. The Winston-Salem Journal reported that 10 of the 11 students who tested positive are football players and that the team hasn't practiced this week.
Appalachian State's football team beat Campbell last Saturday without three assistant coaches and 18 players who had come in contact with someone who already had the disease. The team previously had just three confirmed positive tests.
The disclosure of seven new campus clusters came just three days after the death of an Appalachian State sophomore from complications of COVID-19. Chad Dorrill, 19, died Monday night at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem after testing positive for the disease in early September. He's the first UNC System student believed to have died from COVID-19.
Dorrill, who lived in the Davidson County community of Wallburg, had been cleared by a doctor to return to Boone before he got sick again and was hospitalized. The university said Dorrill had lived off campus and was taking his fall semester classes online.
A widely reported statement attributed to Dorrill's mother said "Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case" of COVID-19 complications and was otherwise "super healthy" before his death.
The rise in clusters also comes as Appalachian State has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases among its students.
In the two-week period from Sept. 17 to Thursday, the number of student cases has grown by nearly 80 percent to 604, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard. Two-thirds of all student cases reported at Appalachian State since classes started Aug. 17 have been recorded in the past two weeks. Appalachian State reported 46 new student cases Tuesday — the most in one day since the university started counting COVID-19 numbers back in the spring.
The average number of active cases also has shot up in that two-week span — from 83 on Sept. 17 to 181 as of Thursday. Thursday's number is two less than the campus record of 183 active cases, which was recorded Wednesday.
The percentage of on-campus positive tests has risen sharply, too. Tests performed at the student health center and at pop-up testing events on campus had recorded positive rates of between 2.6 percent and 3.6 percent over the past month. But in in the week ending Sept. 27, the positive rate was 9 percent — about 3 percentage points higher than the state as a whole.
Since late March, Appalachian State has reported 675 COVID-19 cases among students, faculty, staff members and contracted workers. That's more than any other North Carolina university that's still holding in-person classes.
UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University each have reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases on their campuses. But all three institutions put all undergraduate classes online and moved most students out of campus housing in August after seeing rapid increases in cases right after fall semester classes began.
