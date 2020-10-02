Appalachian State reports 7 new COVID-19 clusters as cases surge on campus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The disclosure of seven new campus clusters came just three days after the death of an Appalachian State sophomore from complications of COVID-19. Chad Dorrill, 19, died Monday night at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem after testing positive for the disease in early September. He's the first UNC System student believed to have died from COVID-19.

Dorrill, who lived in the Davidson County community of Wallburg, had been cleared by a doctor to return to Boone before he got sick again and was hospitalized. The university said Dorrill had lived off campus and was taking his fall semester classes online.

A widely reported statement attributed to Dorrill's mother said "Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case" of COVID-19 complications and was otherwise "super healthy" before his death.

The rise in clusters also comes as Appalachian State has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases among its students.