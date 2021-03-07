Archer Elementary expected to remain open next school year, Guilford County Schools administrator clarifies

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools leaders expect to offer students the choice to remain at Archer Elementary School in Greensboro next school year, according to a top district administrator.
In interviews with the News & Record on Wednesday and Friday evenings, Chief of Staff Nora Carr shared a series of clarifications about the district's plans for renovations at Archer and potential movement its students.
When leaders talked at the school board retreat last weekend about possibly giving Archer students choices to attend neighboring schools next year, they did not mean students could not stick with Archer, Carr clarified.
School board members are expected to vote Tuesday on a "project ordinance," which outlines how they would spend $300 million in school construction bond dollars. The ordinance lists planned projects and their expected costs, mostly mirroring the top priorities on a project list the district sent to county commissioners a year ago.
Archer is a neighborhood school, which means that it draws its students from an attendance zone around the school. The district has plans to fully renovate the building and then close Archer as a neighborhood school by August 2025 at the earliest. The building would instead house a Montessori regional magnet school, which would draw students from a much wider area.
Students and staff from Erwin Montessori are expected to move into the building once renovation is completed.
Carr clarified the school board has not decided what the name of the new Montessori school would be.
Erwin has been doubling up with Alamance Elementary in Alamance's building ever since a tornado damaged Erwin Montessori's building in 2018.
Asked if Erwin's principal Deborah Parker would be in charge of the school, Carr said that's a decision likely to be made later.
She thought current Archer principal Sophia Roberts also could be a strong candidate for that job or for another principalship.
"She is really good, " Carr said. "Not somebody we are going to want to lose."
At one point during the retreat, superintendent Sharon Contreras said "Archer will never reopen as Archer." That was a reference to it not reopening as a neighborhood school several years from now when the Montessori school opens there.
Carr said district leaders do not believe renovation is likely to begin at Archer next school year. She said the district's consultant David Sturtz initially thought it would be possible to start construction next spring. However, she said, school facilities staff think preparation work will take longer, and that construction likely won't begin until the 2022-23 school year.
Some families may want to avoid the possibility of their students having to move schools for construction in later years, Carr said, so it makes sense to offer choices now.
"This would allow you to start that process of transitioning it to a regional magnet school and allow you to vacate the site for construction," Sturtz said at the meeting about the idea of offering choice next school year.
Carr said the district may also offer choices to incoming kindergarteners to attend Archer or one of the nearby schools with space available. District administrators discussed moving all the incoming kindergartners to Murphey Traditional Academy, but are leaning toward just offering choices instead, she said.
One possible wrinkle to all of this is an idea brought up at the retreat by board member Anita Sharpe to postpone renovation of Archer to allow Foust Elementary school students to be housed there while that school is rebuilt. Foust is being rebuilt on its site because consultants rated the facility as being among the worst in the district. Contreras said at the retreat that she would discuss the idea with Sturtz and others before Tuesday's school board meeting.
Carr didn't have an update yet on that conversation, but said she thought if it came to pass it would be unlikely to affect next school year.
If and when renovation work gets to the point that some or all students at Archer needed to move, the district likely would send whole classes or grades as units to school buildings with available space, Carr said.
She said it's likely they might need to move students at some point, but it is still unclear. If they do need to move schools, they don't know yet when, to where, and for how long. All of those decisions depend on the construction process that has not yet begun, Carr said.
School officials expect at some point they would would stop bringing in new kindergarteners to Archer, Carr said.
By the time Archer renovations are complete, Carr said, today's kindergarteners are likely to be in fifth grade. She said it is premature to say what options might be offered at that point.
Typically, she said, the district offers preference to current students at neighborhood schools if their schools turn into magnet schools. However, she also said the norm for Montessori schools is to start the students in Pre-K or kindergarten.
When Erwin students of all grade levels move in after the renovations, there likely would not be younger grades among the Archer students. Archer might consist of just fourth and fifth graders, for example, Carr said.
She speculated the district could choose to keep them together in non-Montessori classes if enough were interested in staying to make full classes. Or perhaps they might be allowed to join the Montessori classes or given choices to attend other schools.
Carr was not willing to say she would guarantee they could continue to attend Archer when it becomes a Montessori school. She said guarantees about what happens more than four years from now are premature, with so many decisions still to be made.
