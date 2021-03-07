Archer Elementary expected to remain open next school year, Guilford County Schools administrator clarifies

Some families may want to avoid the possibility of their students having to move schools for construction in later years, Carr said, so it makes sense to offer choices now.

"This would allow you to start that process of transitioning it to a regional magnet school and allow you to vacate the site for construction," Sturtz said at the meeting about the idea of offering choice next school year.

Carr said the district may also offer choices to incoming kindergarteners to attend Archer or one of the nearby schools with space available. District administrators discussed moving all the incoming kindergartners to Murphey Traditional Academy, but are leaning toward just offering choices instead, she said.

One possible wrinkle to all of this is an idea brought up at the retreat by board member Anita Sharpe to postpone renovation of Archer to allow Foust Elementary school students to be housed there while that school is rebuilt. Foust is being rebuilt on its site because consultants rated the facility as being among the worst in the district. Contreras said at the retreat that she would discuss the idea with Sturtz and others before Tuesday's school board meeting.

Carr didn't have an update yet on that conversation, but said she thought if it came to pass it would be unlikely to affect next school year.