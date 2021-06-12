Armani McKellar just graduated from Andrews High. If she can afford it, college is next. It's what her mom wished for her.

“She’s played a big role in my life ever since she came to get me in 2016,” Armani says. “She helped me cope by understanding my feelings. She told me to talk about it rather than holding it in.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Andrews High, Armani became more outgoing. She became a cheerleader and a member of the school’s track and field team. She threw the shot put. Meanwhile, she kept her grades up because she remembered the wish her mom had for her.

To graduate from high school.

To go to college.

To create a life her mom longed for her.

“She never got a chance to get an education, and I wanted to do all the things she wanted to do,” Armani says. “I remember her telling me before her death, ‘I want to live long enough to see you walk across the stage,’ and I told her, ‘I want you to walk across the stage with me.’”

Her mom did — sort of.

Last Sunday when she graduated from Andrews, Armani had a photo of her and her mom taped to the top of her mortar board. But Armani didn’t get to that big event in her life without enduring another family tragedy.