Arts Place at Tate & Gate will be UNCG's first new millennial campus building

The planning process — deciding on the building's details and drawing up blueprints — will take about a year. Construction isn't scheduled to begin until late 2022. UNCG hopes to open the building in mid-2024.

To make room for the new building, UNCG plans to tear down 842 W. Gate City Blvd., a three-storefront retail space that dates back to the 1960s. UNCG has owned the building since 2010. It's currently used by UNCG's archaeology and interior architecture programs.

The university estimates the project will cost about $10.3 million. It's using institutional trust funds to cover the planning costs.

UNCG hasn't yet said how it plans to pay for construction. But trustees at a committee meeting Tuesday said the project might be a part of the university's upcoming fundraising campaign. Gilliam said he has been talking about naming rights to a potential donor he didn't identify.

Gilliam said Arts Place will serve multiple purposes for the university. It will be a new and flexible performance space for UNCG's visual and performing arts programs. It also will be a so-called bonfire project, something that could spark development elsewhere on UNCG's millennial campus.