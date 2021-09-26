As a landscape architect, N.C. A&T grad digs deep into spaces’ history to revitalize their present

“It was amazing to be around so many kinds of people, a whole kaleidoscope of Blackness. At the time I didn’t know it, but it was shaping my worldview.”

In his freshman year in 1977, the landscape architecture program didn’t exist. Hood was drawn to art, but as a first-generation college student, “art was not a realistic major,” he said. So, he became an architectural engineering major.

“During that time, Dr. Charles Fountain was putting the landscape architecture program together and gave a series of talks about the curriculum, and I was drawn right away to the artistry of it. Architectural engineering was more about math and drafting, but landscape architecture had this other creativity that was much more intriguing to me.”

Fountain became Hood’s mentor, helping him with classes and giving him a summer job working on a landscape preserve that he was creating with an architect from Korea.

“He saw something in me that I didn’t know I had,” Hood said. “That summer, I planted a one-mile-long hedge of abelia grandiflora all by myself, and I took an art history course. Those two events changed me because one taught me rigor while the other showed me that I needed more liberal arts in my life, which informs my practice now. So that was the beginning.