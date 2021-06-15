As it heads into $300M in school building projects, Guilford County Schools announces new chief operations officer

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is bringing on a new chief operations officer who has more than a decade of experience leading and managing construction projects.

The move comes as the district readies to build seven schools and completely renovate an eighth.

Michelle Reed, the chief operating officer of the operations business unit for the city of Seattle, is set to join the district in August. The school board approved her appointment at its meeting on Thursday.

As the school system’s COO, Reed will head the district’s transportation, maintenance, facilities and technology departments.

She will be taking over the COO role from Angie Henry, the district’s chief finance officer who has also been heading operations since early last year. Henry will continue as finance chief.

In Seattle, Reed oversees departments including facilities operations, capital project development, real estate services, fleet management and logistic and emergency management, according to a Guilford County Schools news release.

Before her job with the city, Reed worked for the University of Washington, according to the news release, where her responsibilities included managing two cycles of the school’s six-year capital planning program.