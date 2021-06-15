As it heads into $300M in school building projects, Guilford County Schools announces new chief operations officer

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is bringing on a new chief operations officer who has more than a decade of experience leading and managing construction projects.
The move comes as the district readies to build seven schools and completely renovate an eighth.
Michelle Reed, the chief operating officer of the operations business unit for the city of Seattle, is set to join the district in August. The school board approved her appointment at its meeting on Thursday.
As the school system’s COO, Reed will head the district’s transportation, maintenance, facilities and technology departments.
She will be taking over the COO role from Angie Henry, the district’s chief finance officer who has also been heading operations since early last year. Henry will continue as finance chief.
In Seattle, Reed oversees departments including facilities operations, capital project development, real estate services, fleet management and logistic and emergency management, according to a Guilford County Schools news release.
Before her job with the city, Reed worked for the University of Washington, according to the news release, where her responsibilities included managing two cycles of the school’s six-year capital planning program.
Reed’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she holds a Master of Business Administration in project management from Ashford University, now The University of Arizona Global Campus. She has managed construction projects for numerous companies and organizations, including overseeing high-rise construction in Charlotte in 2010 and 2011.
Her resume stands in contrast to the last two people to fill the district’s chief operating officer position. Henry and Scott McCully, the COO before her, were both experienced school district administration leaders, but neither had expertise in the construction management field coming into their roles.
Guilford County Schools has hired HICAPS/C2, a joint venture of two Greensboro-based firms, to manage the planning and implementation of $300 million in school construction projects. In turn, HICAPS/C2 will supervise the construction management firms in charge of individual projects, and other vendors. HICAPS/C2 will be expected to ensure that projects are completed “on schedule, on budget and in alignment with school construction code,” the district has said.
The expected upcoming projects include rebuilding six schools, building a new K-8 school in the southwest area of the county, and completely renovating what’s now Archer Elementary School in Greensboro.
The district has also recently created a new webpage, www.gcsnc.com/bond2020, which contains information about the projects. According to the Frequently Asked Questions section, design work for the construction projects is expected to begin this fall.
