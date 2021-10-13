As more COVID-19 clusters are found, one Guilford school disputes the results

Silvers said “anybody that is affected by a cluster is notified.” He pointed out that other parts of the dashboard — showing cases among students and staff — is updated daily.

That dashboard showed 17 students and two staff members at Grimsley had active cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening. However, these cases are not necessarily traced directly to each other or to a contact within a school setting.

As far the cluster dashboard, Silvers said updating that takes more time because “it’s just such a different process and it’s not routine. I think it’s just a case of we’re making sure everything is right.”

At High Point Friends, the state reported a cluster involving nine cases, five among staff and four connected to children. No one from the school responded to messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

The state’s report also indicated that Greensboro Academy had five new cases among children in a cluster previously reported there, for a total of 12 cases.

