As N.C. opens back up, UNCG opts instead for in-person commencement ceremonies

• 1 p.m.: The doctoral hooding ceremony for all 2020 and 2021 doctoral degree recipients from all UNCG schools and colleges.

Graduates will be limited to two guests apiece, and all attendees will have to wear masks. The ceremonies will be livestreamed.

Thursday's announcement came three weeks after UNCG said it would have a hybrid celebration to recognize the class of 2021: a virtual commencement coupled with an optional walk-the-stage event held on campus near the date of the online event. UNCG has held its last two commencements — last May and in December — online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the days after UNCG told students of its plans, several other area institutions — N.C. A&T, Guilford College, High Point University and all four-year schools in Winston-Salem — said they would hold in-person commencements. Many of these schools will move their ceremonies to football or baseball stadiums to comply with social-distancing protocols.