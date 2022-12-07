As US Supreme Court hears case, Greensboro advocates side against NC legislators

GREENSBORO — At the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington today, justices are hearing a case that tests whether state courts can check state legislatures' choices on congressional redistricting and holding federal elections.
Here in Greensboro, advocates gathered to say they want that check to stay in place.
Mary Ellen Shiflett, president of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, said this morning she is "heartbroken and horrified" that North Carolina's state legislature is arguing before the Supreme Court that it should not face review from state courts on these issues.
"I encourage everyone to make their voices heard and express concern so we let the court know the people want a say and they don't think anyone should have absolute power," she said.
Shifflet was one of about 20 people who participated in a news conference pulled together by the group Common Cause NC, which was involved in bringing a case against the state legislature's congressional district maps. Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court, which ruled the GOP map violated the state constitution.
Republicans from North Carolina who are bringing the case to the high court argue that a provision of the U.S. Constitution known as the elections clause gives state lawmakers virtually total control over the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, including redistricting, and cuts state courts out of the process.
N.C. A&T student Jordan Collins speaks at Wednesday's "People Over Politics" press conference in downtown Greensboro as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a redistricting case from North Carolina. A broad ruling could threaten hundreds of election laws, require separate rules for federal and state elections on the same ballot and lead to new efforts to redraw congressional districts to maximize partisan advantage.