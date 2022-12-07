As US Supreme Court hears case, Greensboro advocates side against NC legislators

GREENSBORO — At the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington today, justices are hearing a case that tests whether state courts can check state legislatures' choices on congressional redistricting and holding federal elections.

Here in Greensboro, advocates gathered to say they want that check to stay in place.

Mary Ellen Shiflett, president of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, said this morning she is "heartbroken and horrified" that North Carolina's state legislature is arguing before the Supreme Court that it should not face review from state courts on these issues.

"I encourage everyone to make their voices heard and express concern so we let the court know the people want a say and they don't think anyone should have absolute power," she said.

Shifflet was one of about 20 people who participated in a news conference pulled together by the group Common Cause NC, which was involved in bringing a case against the state legislature's congressional district maps. Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court, which ruled the GOP map violated the state constitution.

The case is called Moore v. Harper and is named for North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and Becky Harper, a member of the Common Cause NC Board of Directors.

