As US Supreme Court mulls elections case, Greensboro and a nation waits

GREENSBORO — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday was asked to make a ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in how they make rules for congressional and presidential elections.

At the same time, advocates gathered at City Hall in Greensboro to say they want those checks to remain in place.

Mary Ellen Shiflett, president of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, said she was "heartbroken and horrified" that the case was brought to the nation's highest court, spearheaded by state Republicans who want lawmakers to have more control in the elections process, including redistricting, with no involvement by the judicial system.

"I encourage everyone to make their voices heard and express concern so we let the court know the people want a say and they don't think anyone should have absolute power," she said.

Shifflet was one of about 20 people who participated in a news conference organized by Common Cause NC, a watchdog group based in Washington, D.C. that's involved in bringing what could be a landmark case before justices.

Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the N.C. Supreme Court, which ruled the GOP map violated the state constitution.

But across the country, both Democrats and Republicans have been guilty of misusing their legislative power to create voting districts that tip the scales toward their respective party. In North Carolina, however, it's a fight that's been almost endless, especially in recent years, with the state courts called upon to sort things out.

Now, North Carolina's top Republicans don't want the judicial system to play a part.

"It's the courts' responsibility to protect our democracy from those who want complete control without accountability," said Lissa Harris, a local community organizer. "The voters in North Carolina deserve a government with checks and balances."

Tyler Daye with Common Cause North Carolina said the group also held news conferences in Asheville, Charlotte and Greenville on Wednesday. He hopes the gatherings will motivate the state legislature to appoint an independent commission on redistricting. That will be even more important if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to rule in favor of state legislatures.

He added that it was appropriate to hold one of the news conferences in Greensboro given the area's history of getting split up in awkward or unusual ways by the General Assembly. Not long ago, the line dividing two congressional districts ran through the middle of the N.C. A&T campus.

"That's not a district that is compact, that is reflective of the community," he said.