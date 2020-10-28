At home for homecoming: L.A. filmmaking couple produce documentary 'love letter' to N.C. A&T's fall classic

GREENSBORO — Had 2020 been a normal year, tens of thousands of Aggies would be flocking to the city for N.C. A&T's homecoming this week, and a pair of Los Angeles filmmakers would be working on their six-part documentary to commemorate the university's upcoming 130th birthday.
But COVID-19 upended all of those plans. A&T alumni and friends will be staying home this year because homecoming is virtual. Many will watch a new film Friday night that celebrates the annual fall event that many Aggies refer to as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.
"Stay At Homecoming" is the creation of a husband-wife team of Los Angeles filmmakers. Brandon and Ashley Shanté Deese wrote, directed and served as co-executive producers of the documentary, which premieres online Friday night during A&T's homecoming.
"2020 brought us a lot of things to mourn. It has been one of those years that we have all been through the ringer," Brandon Deese said in a telephone interview this week. The film, he added, "is a brief respite from a lot of that and a way to say, hey, we're still hopeful, we're still here, and there's still something to celebrate because we're still here."
Ashley and Brandon have a combined two decades of experience in the TV, film and digital worlds as writers, editors, photographers and producers. Brandon worked as a video producer and editor for the NBA's Golden State Warriors and has done digital content and other work for the Emmy Awards, Sony and NBC, among others. Ashley's credits include the BET Awards and the FX cable network. In 2019, they formally teamed up and created From A2B Studios.
The genesis of what became an A&T homecoming film started in a writer's room for a TV show. When Ashley suggested that one of the show's main characters attend a historically Black college or university, the responses she heard "were jarring and really ignorant," she said.
What's an HBCU?
Why are they important?
And why would any smart person attend one?
"Some of the most intelligent Black people I know came out of HBCUs, including members of my own family," Ashley said. "I took high offense at that. It was just something I couldn't quite shake."
She and Brandon talked about this episode and decided to take on a film project to bring more attention to historically Black institutions and the multiple generations of families who attend.
Brandon talked the idea over with his father — Willie Deese, an A&T graduate, the university's top donor and, as of February, the namesake of A&T's Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics. Brandon's father suggested that the pair focus on A&T.
So last fall, Brandon and Ashley started work on a long-form documentary that would showcase A&T. Each of the six episodes would focus on a key part of the university, such as its engineering, business and agriculture colleges.
Homecoming would be a thread that stretched through the entire series.
But the project ground to a halt in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. There would be no more visits to campus. The couple hunkered down at their Los Angeles home with their newborn son, Bridge, now 6 months old.
When it became clear that the pandemic wasn't going to end quickly, the Deeses took another look at their project. They had about 120 hours of footage from A&T's 2019 homecoming. Why not make homecoming its own film?
"We had all this gold we shot at last year's homecoming," Brandon said. "What we would like to do is to create something — a love letter, a gift — to the great experience that we had. We knew there were going to be a lot of homesick Aggies."
Neither Brandon nor Ashley are HBCU grads — both attended college in New York City — but they have been to enough homecomings to know how they work. Brandon said he has attended A&T's homecoming every other year since 2005. Ashley has family members who attended Howard University and Spelman College and said she went to homecoming events at Clark Atlanta University when she lived in Atlanta.
"What I love about A&T's homecoming is that it really feels like a family reunion," Ashley said. "Some of the other HBCU events I've attended — they're great and they're really proud and they're excellent — but there is a bit of an air of, you didn't go here, or you don't quite belong here. You're a visitor.
"At A&T, all are welcome. They're like, we're proud, and we love ourselves, and you're going to love us, too, and, hey, come sit at the table! It's a more inviting energy that you really feel, as Brandon would say, from 100,000 of your favorite cousins."
By August, the two had a new plan. They would make a film that would capture not only the sights and sounds of homecoming but celebrate an institution and the personal triumphs of its alumni.
To their homecoming footage the Deeses added interviews with two dozen key Aggies. A local film crew recorded the sessions while Brandon and Ashley directed from home via Zoom and Facetime.
"It wasn't easy," Ashley said, "but we got it done."
The result is a documentary that will run for about 70 to 75 minutes. Brandon is working on the last edits this week. The final product, he added, is their gift to Aggies everywhere.
"People know that HBCUs are more than homecoming, more than a party ... " Ashley said. "There's so much more. I think people are going to be surprised and inspired by the stories that are told in this documentary."
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
