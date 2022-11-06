At-large: Pastor, attorney face off for Guilford County Board of Education seat

Republican Demetria Carter and Democrat Alan Sherouse are both running for the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Education. The winner will take the seat now filled by Democrat Winston-McGregor, who decided not to run again.

Sherouse is in his 10th year as pastor of First Baptist Church in Greensboro. Carter worked as an attorney, manager and in other capacities for the federal government for about 40 years, before retiring in 2019.

Carter said one thing that led her to run for the school board was reading about parents standing up and confronting their local school boards across the country. Another factor, she said, was reading N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s “F.A.C.T.S. Report” in which he collected what the Greensboro Republican said were examples of indoctrination of children in public schools across the state.

“That alarmed me a lot, actually,” she said.

Those experiences eventually led her to agree to run for the at-large seat, after being asked multiple times by members of Take Back Our Schools who participated with her in the Greater Greensboro Women’s Club.

Sherouse said he was inspired to run out of a desire to be of service to the community and the students, but that he was also motivated by seeing, “all of our schools threatened,” by a larger “regressive” movement targeting schools that he sees as represented locally by Take Back Our Schools-GCS.

He said that before running for the board, he was part of counter-protests along with some other clergy.

“I feel that’s turning our schools into a cultural battleground,” he said. “I want to commit to the values of equity and inclusion and not see those reduced or characterized as simple political correctness.”

Carter said that the top three goals she’d like to see for the district in the next five years include instilling academic excellence in the schools, becoming more accountable and transparent to parents and the community, and getting politics out of schools.

To her, that means things like making sure there are no Pride or Black Lives Matter flags or emblems displayed in classrooms, and that teachers do not reveal their sexual orientation to their students or talk about political issues unless it’s a civics class.

Sherouse’s preferred goals include continuing to decrease the graduation gap between white students and students of color while continuing to move toward greater equity in the system. He also looks to see the district efficiently execute the priorities of its facilities master plan and to “trust, empower and fairly compensate” the district’s teachers, educators and staff.