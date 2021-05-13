At least 16 Guilford County schools are set to start earlier next school year than others

Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said in an email Thursday that at least seven of those schools will also join the others in starting next school year on Aug. 16, presuming the state approves their applications. The district expects to hear back in the next few weeks.

The one possible exception, Oakley said, would be Smith High School. Since it’s the only high school in the group, she wrote, leaders are still discussing what calendar would work best.

Restart schools are schools that have had multiple years in a row of low performance on state tests. They have applied for and received flexibility on certain rules as part of their attempts to improve.

That includes flexibility in areas like the calendar and how money is spent on teacher salaries. Oakley said the schools would use their funding flexibility to cover the cost of the additional days.

The restart schools calendar includes 179 student days and 220 teacher work days, compared with 175 student days and 215 teacher work days in the proposed traditional schools calendar.

Oakley said the district expects both the additional student days and the additional professional development days to benefit the restart schools after two school years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.