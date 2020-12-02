Audit criticizes NC education officials for lax monitoring of federal COVID-19 money

DPI responded that it didn't create the measures because schools were allowed to use the funds at their discretion as long as it was in compliance, making it difficult to measure. In Johnson's letter, he said that they used federal money to feed children during the pandemic regardless of where they attended school, and that "the alternative would be letting children go hungry."

On Wednesday, DPI sent out a statement that Wood's concerns were already addressed in the department's official response — the Johnson letter dated Nov. 12 and included in the audit report.

"We fully stand by how we distributed nutrition funds. ... Additional requirements that some would demand would have likely risked that already vulnerable children across NC would have gone hungry. Put another way, when it comes to trying to feed hungry children during a pandemic, DPI did not let the perfect stand in the way of the good," DPI said in the statement emailed to The News & Observer by DPI spokesperson Graham Wilson.

DPI also responded Wednesday that the monitoring of funds will continue through December, then the department will compile a report for review by the General Assembly.

On the money not monitored for misuse, the auditors say DPI management said they did not monitor it because of a vacant manager position.