For most Guilford County Schools students, Monday marks the first day of classes for the new school year. From a new school, to new district leadership, to expanded health services, here’s a look at what’s ahead in 2023-24.

New school

Guilford County Schools has a new school this year: Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School — the district’s second school aimed at students arriving in the United States who don’t speak English.

“We will be starting to operate from the Doris Henderson Newcomers’ campus in Greensboro and move to our state-of-the-art facility in early October!” the Sylvia Mendez school posted on its new Facebook page last week.

Students who will be attending the Sylvia Mendez school will start their school year on Aug. 28 at the Greensboro location and then move to the High Point campus at that time.

The new “newcomers” school will be located in the renovated Tomlinson building on the campus of High Point Central High School.

Like the Doris Henderson school in Greensboro, the school in High Point is intended to jumpstart students’ English learning and help them acclimate before they transition to other schools in the district.

School district leaders have said the immigrant population in the High Point area is growing and, that since the trend is expected to continue, they don’t want to continue to bus the students to Greensboro, where the district’s newcomers’ school has long used portable classrooms to help handle its enrollment.

“We are looking forward to serving all our international students from High Point and surrounding areas,” the school said on its Facebook page. The school also said it is “looking forward to starting to make history in North Carolina as the first public school named after a Hispanic leader.”

Two New #2’s

Guilford County Schools is starting out the school year with two new deputy superintendents.

Julius Monk and Anitra Wells, two leaders who have served Guilford County Schools in the past, returned this summer to become, respectively, deputy superintendent of business and operations and deputy superintendent of instructional leadership, wellness and safety.

Together, the two represent the next level down from the superintendent, with oversight of the various departments and duties of the district divided between them.

Before their hire, Superintendent Whitney Oakley had not had deputy superintendents, though she herself had served as deputy to former superintendent Sharon Contreras.

Monk most recently served as deputy superintendent of operations for Durham Public Schools, and Wells most recently served as superintendent of Lexington City Schools.

“When I found out the phenomenal things that Dr. Oakley was putting in place here in Guilford, to maximize student achievement and to build capacity of employees, I felt like a had to be a part of that,” Wells said Wednesday.

Monk said the draw to bring him back to Guilford County Schools was, “knowing I was going to be able to work with these two phenomenal women in building futures for our students.”

“Everyday that I get to work with them I’m just so impressed and I recognize their passion,” he said, referring to Oakley and Wells.

New organizational structure

For the new school year, Oakley has revamped how the middle tiers of the GCS administration are organized.

In place of the 13 previous “learning areas” that had been key to that organization, it’s now based on six “zones.” Zones 2 through 6 are divided up geographically while Zone 1 includes the district’s less traditional schools, such as the newcomers schools and the Early and Middle Colleges.

One big difference with the change is that instructional and non-instructional support staff that had been district-wide will now be assigned to one of the zones, as support for the pairs of principal supervisors that lead each zone. Each pair will get about 15 staff to help them out, with roles such as math coordinator, safety specialist and community engagement liaison.

“Before, principal supervisors were flying solo,” Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Jose Oliva said, explaining that they should now be able to delegate to their team when needed.

Telehealth expansion

Guilford County Schools and Cone Health are expanding their school-based telehealth program. School-based clinics are expected to open in 11 more elementary schools this year, bringing the total to 15.

Those include Gillespie Park, Parkview, Bluford, Rankin, and Kirkman Park, which open this month. Another six school clinics are expected to open in January 2024.

Under the Cone telehealth model, each school gets to have a nurse or certified medical assistant on site each day. That person has a direct tie to doctors off campus. They can consult with physicians about medications and, when needed, hold a video call with a doctor and the student’s parent.

“These clinics are making a real difference for students preserving instructional time, and are reliving a burden on working parents,” Oakley said.

Mental health services

Oakley said that she expects students and families to see a faster process for students to access mental health services through their schools in the coming school year.

The referral process, she said, will be more streamlined than last school year, when the district’s new efforts to make therapy available to more students were just getting started.

Mental health services will be provided, with parental consent, through virtual platforms or in-person therapists, Oakley said. She said parents should be getting additional information at the school open houses going on this week.

Funding for the effort comes from a $14.9 million School-Based Mental Health Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

School security screening

A year after introducing weapons scanners in its high schools, Guilford County Schools is now placing them in its comprehensive middle schools as well.

Middle school students will walk through the scanners on their first day of classes on Monday and each day after that.

The EVOLV security screeners are designed to detect and deter concealed guns from being brought into the buildings. However, they are not traditional metal detectors. Instead, they create images of the person walking through and then use artificial intelligence to analyze those images.

Food

An additional 27 Guilford County Schools are now offering free meals for all students, through the federal Community Eligibility Program. That brings the total in Guilford County Schools to 92. Outside of those schools, families who hope to qualify for their children to receive free meals will need to apply individually, by visiting www.lunchapplication.com.

Also, 85 refrigerators, newly donated to Guilford County Schools by the nonprofit A Simple Gesture, will store leftovers from the school cafeterias, such as fruit and milk, that will be available for students to grab during the day.

With this donation plus the 30 refrigerators the organization already provided in past years, there will now be one refrigerator for each of the district’s comprehensive schools. The district’s Early and Middle Colleges, which are hosted on college campuses, aren’t part of this round, but could participate in the future.