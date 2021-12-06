 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ben Folds will give commencement address at UNCG graduation Friday
0 Comments
top story

Ben Folds will give commencement address at UNCG graduation Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ben Folds (copy)

Ben Folds is set to give the keynote speech at UNCG's 2021 fall graduation. 

 Invision

GREENSBORO — Singer-songwriter and producer Ben Folds will give the keynote speech at UNCG's fall graduation on Friday. 

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Folds is an alumnus of the UNGC School of Music. 

He was part of the band Ben Folds Five and his work also includes solo albums and collaborative records. He is currently the Artistic Advisor of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. 

Parking and admission are free for the event and attendees do not need tickets. Masks are required. The university is livestreaming the event at https://youtube/J3uFrCZTaCE

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some parents want criminal charges against Wake schools over graphic library books
Education

Some parents want criminal charges against Wake schools over graphic library books

Nine criminal complaints have been filed with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office accusing the school system of distributing obscene and pornographic material. Some of the books targeted include “Gender Queer,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “George” and “Lawn Boy.” Those books previously have come under fire in North Carolina and nationally for sexual content.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert