Ben Folds will give commencement address at UNCG graduation Friday

GREENSBORO — Singer-songwriter and producer Ben Folds will give the keynote speech at UNCG's fall graduation on Friday.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Folds is an alumnus of the UNGC School of Music.

He was part of the band Ben Folds Five and his work also includes solo albums and collaborative records. He is currently the Artistic Advisor of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Parking and admission are free for the event and attendees do not need tickets. Masks are required. The university is livestreaming the event at https://youtube/J3uFrCZTaCE

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.