Bennett College gets $400K for scholarships from Beyonce, Jay-Z and Tiffany's partnership

So how did Bennett get on their radar? The school's alumnae look to be one likely culprit.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a history of being involved with some other scholarship gifts to HBCUs. That included Beyoncé partnering with Google's charitable arm to provide the Homecoming Scholars Award program at eight other HBCUs for the 2018-19 school year.

Walsh said that alumnae of Bennett wrote to the couple to suggest they also consider Bennett College's students. The Carters' teams, she said, indicated they had heard from the Bennett community.

"I know that's one of the ways that called attention to Bennett," Walsh said.

Walsh said she learned about the gift a week ago. She said the college is set to receive $100,000 per year in scholarships for the next four years. Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26 and will be awarded based on financial need, with priority for students who need emergency financial assistance.

For many colleges, that wouldn't be all that much money. But Walsh said at Bennett, this scholarship grant is a big deal, and not so common, though she expects to announce another similarly sized gift soon.