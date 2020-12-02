Bennett College gets candidate status with new accrediting agency

GREENSBORO — Bennett College has a new accrediting agency.
The private women's college has been accepted as a candidate for membership with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, a Virginia organization that accredits Christian institutions across the country.
That decision came after TRACS's annual meeting in late October. Bennett announced it Wednesday.
“This is a momentous day for the entire Bennett family and a major accomplishment for our institution,” Bennett President Suzanne Walsh said in a news release issued by the college.
The TRACS candidacy ends a long period of uncertainty over Bennett's status.
Bennett had been accredited since 1935 by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, whose members include nearly 800 colleges and universities largely located in 11 southeastern states.
But after steep enrollment declines that led to a number of financial challenges, Bennett lost its SACSCOC accreditation in December 2018 after being on probation for the two previous years. When Bennett sued in federal court after losing its appeal two months later, SACSCOC agreed to maintain the college's accreditation until it could find another accrediting agency.
By gaining candidacy status, TRACS says Bennett has shown itself to be in basic compliance with its standards. Bennett has until 2025 to demonstrate full compliance with those benchmarks.
U.S. colleges and universities must be accredited to accept federal student loans and grants and other federal funding. Candidacy status gives Bennett those same privileges as accredited schools as it works through the final stage toward full membership in TRACS.
