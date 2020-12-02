Bennett College gets candidate status with new accrediting agency

GREENSBORO — Bennett College has a new accrediting agency.

The private women's college has been accepted as a candidate for membership with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, a Virginia organization that accredits Christian institutions across the country.

That decision came after TRACS's annual meeting in late October. Bennett announced it Wednesday.

“This is a momentous day for the entire Bennett family and a major accomplishment for our institution,” Bennett President Suzanne Walsh said in a news release issued by the college.

The TRACS candidacy ends a long period of uncertainty over Bennett's status.

Bennett had been accredited since 1935 by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, whose members include nearly 800 colleges and universities largely located in 11 southeastern states.