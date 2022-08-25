Bennett College's new women's business center gets visit from Cooper

GREENSBORO — Just one day after its grand opening, the new women’s business center at Bennett College played host to a visit by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper was on hand to tour the center with local officials and celebrate the occasion.

“We do live in the greatest country in the world and we have opportunities for people to succeed, but the fact of the matter is it’s not a level playing field for people,” he said. “This women’s center is about leveling the playing field and making sure that everybody has an opportunity. And that excites me.”

The center is expected to help women in Greensboro and the surrounding areas with tasks like developing business plans, marketing, managing finances and accessing loans, grants and investments. It is one of five new proposed centers from across the country that won endorsement and funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration in late May.

The center is the first Small Business Administration women’s center to be located on the campus of a women’s college of any kind. Bennett is one of two historically black women’s colleges operating in the United States.

The college is partnering with the National Institute of Minority Economic Development, which suggested and applied for the opportunity. The institute is operating the center while the Small Business Administration is providing money to help the launch.

The center’s newly hired executive director, Lu-Ann Barry, said she will be working to assist “fellow small business owners who are ready to dig deep, do the work and continuously strive to raise the bar on what entrepreneurship looks like within Guilford County and beyond.”

Some of those small business builders and owners are Bennett College students. During his tour of the Women’s Business Center of Greensboro, located on the bottom floor of the college’s Catchings Complex, Cooper heard from college senior Ja’Nylah Johnson and junior Zakyha Jones-Walker about the businesses they are pursuing.

The governor’s visit came as Bennett has recently started its new school year and is gearing up for a visit in a couple weeks from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, an accrediting agency which will evaluate the quality of the college’s education.

As with any college or university in the U.S., accreditation is key to maintaining federal financial aid for students and access to federal funds for the school. TRACS had planned to visit the school in late January, but those plans were rescheduled due to extreme winter weather coming on top of the ongoing COVID-19 surge at the time, according the the school’s president Suzanne Walsh.

In her remarks as part of the governor’s tour, Walsh said it wasn’t hard for the Institute’s President and CEO Kevin Price to convince her with his proposal to partner on the women’s business center.

“Number one: Our Bennett students, they are already entrepreneurs. They aspire to be entrepreneurs,” she said. “Super easy to say yes.”