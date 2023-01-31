Bennett student presentation calls for reparations for small HBCUs

GREENSBORO — A student presentation held at Bennett College on Monday championed a reparations commission bill in Congress and called for small Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Bennett to be included in future reparations repayment.

The presentation, created and directed by sophomore Makaela Reed, combined elements of drama, debate and formal speech.

It followed a screening of the new documentary film about reparations, "The Big Payback" Monday afternoon at the college. The filmmakers expect to visit other HBCUs in the state soon as part of their efforts to promote the film and advocate for a reparations commission. Reed was tapped as creator and leader for the presentation by Bennett College president Suzanne Walsh.

"Reparations means funding; it means respect," Reed said, while in character during the presentation. "It means preserving those institutions that made sure our needs were met, especially those HBCUs that paved the way.”

In a brief interview, Reed said that encouraging passage of the U.S. House bill known as H.R. 40 was among her goals for the presentation.

H.R. 40 calls on the United States to form a commission to study and propose recommendations for providing reparations to African Americans. It specifies the commission would examine slavery and discrimination in the former American Colonies and in the United States, from 1619 to the present, and suggest remedies.

The bill also says the commission shall identify, "the role of federal and state governments in supporting the institution of slavery," the forms of discrimination faced by freed slaves and their descendants, and the "lingering negative effects of slavery on living African Americans and society."

Co-directors Erika Alexander and Whitney Dow shared their film in front of an audience of more than 100 at Bennett, as the kickoff of what they expect to be a series of events at HBCUs across the United States, starting in North Carolina.

Robin Rue Simmons, the central figure highlighted in the documentary, also was in attendance at the screening. She is a current not-for-profit leader and former city alderman for Evanston, Ill., where she recently stewarded the nation's first ever tax-funded reparations bill into existence. The first round of reparations in Evanston features grants of up to $25,000 per person to help longtime elderly Black residents who'd collectively faced housing discrimination pay for housing-related expenses like mortgages, home purchases and repairs.

Joseph Alston, chairman of the One High Point Commission was among those in attendance. The commission, created by High Point City Council on Feb. 7, 2022, was charged with exploring community reparations for Black citizens of the city.

"What you've done for me," he told Simmons, "is solidify that we are on the right track."