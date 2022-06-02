Bill could bring $500,000 boon to outreach program for suspended Guilford students

GREENSBORO — A bill sponsored by two Guilford County legislators could bring a one-time infusion of $500,000 to a longstanding Greensboro program that provides supervision and mentoring to suspended students.

N.C. Reps. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, and Amos Quick, D-Greensboro, co-sponsored the bill to funnel money to the New Light At-Risk Intergenerational Outreach Program.

The program is associated with New Light Missionary Baptist Church, but is not a religious program, according to its director, retired educator Yvonne Hunt Perry. The program is an option for Guilford County Schools students in grades K-12 serving short-term suspensions of up to 10 days. The school district provides $140,000 annually to the program, according to Hunt Perry.

The Rev. Cardes Brown, senior pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church and founder and CEO of the program, said that donations also support the program and the work of the staff. He said that in the summer when school is out, that work includes providing enrichment programs for children and assistance to the elderly.

The current partnership with the school district dates to 2007, but Brown said his church has been working with suspended students for 30 years. He said that, as far as he knows, it's the only service of its kind in the state.

Hunt Perry said some students who are suspended from school may wind up at home, unsupervised.

"They may be tempted to get into something they don't need to get into," while in that situation, she said.

The outreach program instead offers students an opportunity to be engaged with their school work and to build supportive and caring relationships, she said.

The bill could allow the outreach program to expand to some suspended charter school students as well because, unlike the funding from the district, this money could be used for students from any public school in Guilford County.

Hardister and Quick said that it's not unusual for legislators to sponsor bills directing support to nonprofit efforts, and they pointed to some similar bills they have sponsored or supported for other local nonprofits in the past.

Hardister stressed that the bill's success is far from certain. Legislators from around the state likely have local funding priorities of their own. It's up to the senior budget committee chairs to determine which of these local funding efforts make it into the budget. Its fate should become clear within the next 30 days, he said.

Quick said he hopes that Hardister's leadership and bipartisan support from members of the local delegation can help give it a better chance of survival. He said he thought funding the suspension program could be a sort of test for the state to see if it would make sense to fund or support similar efforts elsewhere in North Carolina.

Quick is a former Guilford County school board member and the senior pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in High Point. He said he also preaches on contract for New Light Missionary Baptist Church as an associate pastor, but is not involved with the outreach program.

He said Brown approached him with the request of consideration for legislative funding.

Quick said he checked with the staff attorney for the N.C. General Assembly to see if there would be any issue with him supporting the bill.

"They assured me it would be OK," he said.

Brown said this is the first time legislators have sponsored such a bill to benefit the outreach program. He got the idea to bring it up with Quick, he said, after noticing government monies being specially set aside and made available to worthy causes during the pandemic.

Hunt Perry said that at the program's peak, before the pandemic, they served about 400 to 500 suspended students a year. While schools were online during the pandemic, her team operated a learning hub where district students could come and do work during the day, she said.

In November, the program transitioned back to serving suspended students, but Hunt Perry said they've seen lower numbers this year, possibly due to a drop in awareness about the program. She said March was the busiest month, with about 35 students. In May, they had just two students. That's a month when schools seem less likely to suspend students, possibly due to upcoming or ongoing state testing, she said.

In a typical day, they provide breakfast, and then supervise and help students while they do their schoolwork in the morning, she said. After lunch, students have recreational time in the church's gym, followed by a mentoring program that often includes guest motivational speakers.

"My thing to them is, 'no work in the morning, no play in the afternoon,'" she said.

They group boys and girls separately because they noticed boys sometimes trying to show off for the girls in the past, she said.

Hunt Perry was surprised and delighted to hear Thursday that Hardister had filed a bill to try to get funding for them.

"That’s a blessing from God," she said.

She said she would love to be able to install centralized heating and air conditioning, which would allow the program to use more areas of the church building, such as the basement. Other priorities on her unofficial spending wish list include transportation, staff and food. The lack of transportation provided for the program is a barrier for some families, she said.

Under the bill, the program would have to report to the Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee on details such as facility and staff expenses, the number of students participating, and the impact of the program on students' performance.

Quick said part of the reason he wants the state to look at supporting programs such as this one is that, as a former Boys & Girls club director, he has seen the academic harm students can suffer when they are out of school on suspension.

"Even for three days it can be disastrous for students to catch up," he said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

