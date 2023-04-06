GREENSBORO — Businessman and scout leader Bill Goebel vaulted onto the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday after T. Dianne Bellamy-Small nominated the Republican and her fellow Democrats lined up behind her, outweighing the votes of the other two Republicans.
His ascension to the District 3 seat was a surprise to many — not the least of which was Michael Logan. After being denied the position four times by the board's Democrats, Logan, with a new law thought to be in his favor, expected to take the oath of office.
Instead, he was escorted out by law enforcement after expressing his frustration in the board's decision to go with someone else.
And it was Goebel who took the oath of office and assumed his place among the board's eight other members.
School Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene had previously told the News & Record that although school board Democrats had opposed Logan, they were willing to accept Goebel as a replacement.
"God opens doors and closes doors, and he opened up this door, obviously," said Goebel in a brief interview with the News & Record following the meeting. He said he also plans to run for the seat in 2024, when its next open for election.
Goebel leads a company that trains community college maintenance people and is also the area president for a company that farms out chief financial officers to other companies.
He said his interest in serving on the board came after hearing about the ongoing situation with the District 3 seat vacancy, though he has long had thoughts of running for some elected office.
Goebel said that in a lunch with David Gleeson, the former chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party, he offered himself as an alternative to Logan to be the GOP nominee for the vacant seat. He said he also spoke to legislators and sent a letter to members of the county executive committee expressing his interest.
He said he thinks his longtime experience with service to youth — which includes work for the Boy Scouts and on behalf of children who experience traumatic events — will give him a different and useful perspective on the board.
For months, the board rejected Logan's nomination and condemned him for social media posts they viewed as “bigotry and racial prejudice.” Logan disagreed with that categorization of his posts and has stood by them.
"2024 is coming soon," wrote Logan to the News & Record on Wednesday.
Logan said he was "not surprised" by Goebel's votes at the meeting, including his vote with the board's Democrats to support a resolution, “to support equitable and inclusive education,” in opposition to the “Equality in Education” bill (House Bill 187) that passed the N.C. House last month. The other two Republicans on the board voted no on the resolution.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Logan had not responded to follow-up questions about whether he would contest the appointment, whether he would run for the seat in 2024 and whether he would continue to teach at Southern Guilford High School — a job he said he left for the District 3 seat.
The very law that N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister sponsored, believing it would ensure that Logan could take the seat, opened up the possibility for board members to pick another candidate, according to school board attorney Jill Wilson.
Wilson said that where state law previously called for just the members of the GOP's Executive Committee in the affected district — in this case, District 3 — vote on the party's choice, the new law doesn't make that distinction.
She said the nominee must now be chosen by a vote open to all members of the Guilford County Republican Party's Executive Committee rather than specifically those from District 3. And since the 30-day window for such a nomination has passed — Democrats have blocked Logan over a 100-day period — the responsibility to select a nominee falls to the school board, as provided in the new law.
The News & Record had previously asked Hardister whether the new law would eliminate the requirement for executive committee members of a specific district to select the nominee. Hardister had said it would not because of another separate section of law that prescribes that course of action.
But as Wilson pointed out, the new bill that Hardister sponsored actually contained a section striking Guilford County from the list of counties to which that other section of the law applied.
He wrote that he would be conferring with county Republican party officials and others and continuing to process the situation.
In her comments at the end of the meeting, Hayes-Greene said that the board could have appointed anyone to the seat on Tuesday, including a Democrat, because of what she termed as "errors" made by the Republican Party.
"This board voted to respect the party that had occupied the seat," she explained. "I know that's lost on people, because people wanted something else."
She told Goebel: "I look forward to working with you, and struggling with you, and trying to address some of the problems that sit underneath us."
