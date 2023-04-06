The very law that N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister sponsored, believing it would ensure that Logan could take the seat, opened up the possibility for board members to pick another candidate, according to school board attorney Jill Wilson.

Wilson said that where state law previously called for just the members of the GOP's Executive Committee in the affected district — in this case, District 3 — vote on the party's choice, the new law doesn't make that distinction.

She said the nominee must now be chosen by a vote open to all members of the Guilford County Republican Party's Executive Committee rather than specifically those from District 3. And since the 30-day window for such a nomination has passed — Democrats have blocked Logan over a 100-day period — the responsibility to select a nominee falls to the school board, as provided in the new law.

The News & Record had previously asked Hardister whether the new law would eliminate the requirement for executive committee members of a specific district to select the nominee. Hardister had said it would not because of another separate section of law that prescribes that course of action.

But as Wilson pointed out, the new bill that Hardister sponsored actually contained a section striking Guilford County from the list of counties to which that other section of the law applied.

"Let me state unequivocally that I had no idea that any of this was going to happen," Hardister wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. He added that he intended to be at the meeting to administer the oath of office to Logan but was unable to attend due to state budget work. "To reject his appointment on these grounds is, in my view, a gratuitous interpretation of the law. It is also an example of the board operating in bad faith, as they clearly knew who the party desired to nominate." He wrote that he would be conferring with county Republican party officials and others and continuing to process the situation.

In her comments at the end of the meeting, Hayes-Greene said that the board could have appointed anyone to the seat on Tuesday, including a Democrat, because of what she termed as "errors" made by the Republican Party.

"This board voted to respect the party that had occupied the seat," she explained. "I know that's lost on people, because people wanted something else."

She told Goebel: "I look forward to working with you, and struggling with you, and trying to address some of the problems that sit underneath us."