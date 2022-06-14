Body scanners to be tested at Smith, High Point Central high schools this summer

GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County high schools will be getting body scanners, district leaders announced during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

The district plans to install the touch-free scanners at Smith and High Point Central high schools to test them out this summer. The move is meant to prevent students and others from bringing concealed weapons into schools.

The district also announced public meetings for community members and school staff to learn more about the scanners and participate in a survey. Those meetings will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 22 at Smith and 4 to 6 p.m. on June 23 at High Point Central.

Based on the feedback they receive, school administrators will consider using the machines in high schools across the district. They said the cost could range from $750,000 to $1 million — money that would come from the $18 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds the district set aside for school safety improvements.

Administrators stressed the plan to get scanners predates the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, which involved an 18-year-old who breached school property and entered the building through a back door.

Most school shootings, however, don’t fit that profile.

Mike Richey, the district’s executive director of emergency management, shared an analysis by the Center for Homeland Defense and Security of data on school shootings from 1970 through the present. That data found that the most common reason for a school shooting was the escalation of a dispute followed by accidental shootings and suicide attempts. Students were the most common assailants.

This past school year, he said, the district confiscated five handguns.

Richey said that only about six districts in the nation are using body scanners.

The Evolv Express screeners, he said, have some major advantages over metal detectors. Students can walk through the scanner at a normal pace. They don’t have to empty their backpacks or pull out keys and computers.

The scanners, Richey explained, would alert a staff member watching on a screen as to whether a person is carrying a gun-shaped object and where on the person’s body the object is located.

Richey added that district leaders hope students can pass through the scanners without much thought.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said school staff could be asked to monitor the devices during free periods. If a suspected weapon was detected, she said, the staff member would then radio an administrator or school resource officer rather than approach the student themselves.

“We wouldn’t ask an English teacher to ask a student for their gun,” she said.

Earlier in the meeting, Contreras announced that she is recommending the district consolidate its virtual schools for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade into one school.

The schools once served more than 4,000 students during the height of the pandemic, but enrollment has since dropped to about 1,200.

School administrators expect combining the schools will save money and be more efficient.

The school board is set to hold a hearing on the measure at their next board meeting on June 28 and to vote on the recommendation at that time.

The board also voted to declare the former sites of Erwin Montessori and Hampton Elementary as surplus property. The move allows the board to offer the properties to the county and then potentially put them up for sale.

Both are schools that were damaged during the 2018 tornado.

Contreras said that while the district had previously considered Hampton Elementary School as a possible site for a planned new staff training and community education center, they ultimately felt the site was a bit out of the way and are looking for other locations in southeast Greensboro that would be easier for the public to access.

