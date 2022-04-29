Both Bible club and 'Satan' club in limbo as Guilford school district conducts review

GREENSBORO — An "After School Satan Club" that's trying to make a point about separation of church and state has been denied — at least for the time being — from renting Joyner Elementary School's facilities.

Guilford County Schools is also, at least temporarily, prohibiting the Good News Club, an after-school Bible club for children that had been renting space at Joyner and another district school and working to expand to a couple more.

Both groups have previously filed lawsuits against school districts that have banned them, charging that their constitutional rights are being violated. Most recently the Satanic Temple filed a lawsuit against an elementary school in Pennsylvania that denied the same access for the After School Satan Club as other clubs.

The After School Satan Club had hoped and planned to hold the first of two announced monthly meetings at the school after dismissal on Friday, but was not able to do so due to the district's decision.

"The requests for rental of GCS facilities by the Good News Club and the After School Satan Club are under review and neither is authorized to use GCS facilities at this time," wrote Rebecca Kaye, the district's chief of staff, in a statement shared by the district. "Neither of the two clubs are sponsored by Joyner Elementary nor were they solicited by the school. GCS is currently reviewing with its legal counsel how fliers for non-school sponsored clubs and events are distributed, as well as the district’s obligation to grant organizations equitable access to our public facilities."

On Friday, a group of about 30 or so people gathered in a yard two or three houses down from Joyner's bus drive just after school for an extended Christian prayer session that touched on many topics. Participants asked God to guard against demonic influence, expressed thanks that the After School Satan Club had not met at the school that day, and expressed hope that God would make it so that the school would have a Good News Club, but not the After School Satan Club.

An online flier for the "After School Satan Club" at Joyner said the club would promote benevolence, empathy and critical thinking and that likely activities could include crafts and science experiments. Fliers for the Good News Club say it's an "exciting, fun-filled weekly club" where the Bible is taught with "songs, stories and games."

Bobby Fowler is the state director who is in charge of the Good News Club for Child Evangelism Fellowship of North Carolina Inc. He said in a phone interview this week that he hopes and trusts that the district will soon let both groups rent the facilities.

Fowler said The Good News Club had been in six Guilford County Schools before the pandemic. Now as schools are reopening the use of facilities for outside groups his organization is re-engaging, he said. In Guilford County, he said the club either pays rent in dollars or offers volunteer hours to the schools of commensurate value to the rental price.

In a recent letter he wrote to the Guilford County Board of Education and superintendent, Fowler pointed to a 2001 Supreme Court Case, Good News Clubs vs. Milford Central School district. The Good News Club had sued the district for not letting them use a school facility.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the court ruled that under the First Amendment’s freedom of speech clause, the Good News Club could not be denied the use of a local public school’s facilities after school hours since the facilities were available to other groups promoting similar issues, such as scouting or 4-H, that also looked to provide moral instruction and character development for children.

Fowler said he gets why many people recoil at the idea of an "After School Satan Club," but he said the Supreme Court ruling that protects the Good News Club's ability to have its program in schools after school absolutely also applies to the other group.

He said he views the after-school club as "atheists masquerading as Satanists" who may be strategizing to get the Supreme Court case overturned to kick the Good News Club out of school buildings. He said that from what his organization has observed, the After School Satan Clubs' few school clubs across the country have been small and short-lived, and, like the Good News Club, require a parent permission slip to participate.

"I hope they allow the club," he said. "There’s no reason for them not to allow it, just like they allow ours."

The "After-School Satan Club" is a program of the Satanic Temple, a non-theistic religious organization founded in 2013. According to the organization's website, the group does not believe in Satan as a supernatural being but rather draws on the character of Satan as portrayed in religious texts and literature as a symbol for resistance to tyrannical authority.

The group says its mission is to, "Encourage Benevolence And Empathy, Reject Tyrannical Authority, Advocate Practical Common Sense, Oppose Injustice, And Undertake Noble Pursuits."

It has made news for its campaigns to support abortion rights and for its challenges to the displays of the Ten Commandments on government property.

Reached by phone this week, June Everett, the campaign director for the After School Satan Club, said she first got involved with the Satanic Temple after being appalled that child members of the Good News after-school club at her children's school were evangelizing to her children.

Everett said her children told her that club members were telling them things like they needed to be going to the after-school club or would be otherwise going to hell. She said that young children may not grasp distinctions about what is the teachings of their school, and what's the teachings of the outside afterschool group at their school, especially if or when school teachers volunteer to be the afterschool Bible activity leaders.

She also said that her group never plants clubs in schools that don't have a Good News Club or similar club, and they only do so after being invited by parents. In this case, there were multiple families that invited them, who were unhappy about fliers for the Joyner Good News Club that they saw come home with their students, she said. They expect about five or six families to participate.

She said they followed the district's requirements to rent the space and distribute fliers. However, within a couple of hours of their district-approved flier going up on a website for electronic communications with families, the flier started making the rounds on social media and the district yanked it back down again.

Everett said that clubs thus far have been small and children seem to be having a good time, and do not seem to be experiencing bullying from peers for attending. She said that she's hopeful that the clubs the group has opened recently as schools open up after the pandemic will be longer-lived than those in prior years, due to a more organized and centralized approach by the organization now.

A couple of the activities the children have done at the monthly meetings have included making gifts for dogs and cards for sick children at a children's hospital, she said.

Despite Satan being depicted as a cartoon on their fliers, Everett said their plans for the clubs don't include talking about Satan at all, or even religion in general, and that the activities are really reminiscent of groups like the Girl Scouts.

Ideally, she said, she and her group would absolutely prefer that religious after-school groups like the Good News Club be kept out of schools nationwide, even if that would also bar the Satan Clubs. Still, she said, she's feeling a little disappointed about the "screeching halt" to them being allowed into Joyner, since plans were well underway with training the local volunteers to start the club.

Wanda Edwards, the district's director of communications, said earlier this week that it might be a couple of weeks or even longer before the district would be able to share an answer on whether the clubs would be allowed in the schools.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

