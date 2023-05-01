GREENSBORO — Community members are invited to a meeting in Colfax Thursday for an update from Guilford County Schools on plans for a new K-8 school for the area.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Colfax Elementary School.

The school board voted last year to name the school the Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics in honor of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Due to growth in the area, building the new school is a top priority in the district’s facilities master plan, and leaders have been on the lookout for the past few years for property to suit the need. The district now has sights set on three adjacent properties in Colfax: 8869 and 8871 Boylston Road and 721 S. Bunker Hill Road.