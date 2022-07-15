 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Branson files appeal of state elections board decision on Guilford school bond referendum

Alan Branson (right) and attorney Philip Thomas listen during the Guilford County Board of Elections meeting in Greensboro on June 7. Branson's protest of the school bonds referendum that passed in May was denied by the county and state elections boards. He has appealed to Superior Court.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Former County Commissioner Alan Branson has filed an appeal to Wake County Superior Court that could continue to delay the certification of May's Guilford County Schools bond referendum. 

In May, voters approved $1.7 billion in school construction bonds, but election officials have not yet certified those results because of a pending election protest from Branson, who also is a candidate for an at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Branson argued that public funds were illegally used by the county to campaign for the bond and wants the referendum put before voters a second time.

"There’s plenty of information there for wrongdoing both on behalf of Guilford County Schools and the way it was promoted, and Guilford County," Branson said Friday when asked his reason for continuing the protest.

The schools and county have defended their efforts as educational and legally permissible. 

Branson first took his case to the Guilford County Board of Elections, then appealed to the N.C. State Board of Elections, both of which voted that there was no probable cause to hold a hearing on the evidence Branson and his lawyers collected. Branson is now appealing the state board's decision. 

His legal team has asked the Superior Court for a temporary stay of the certification of the election. They expect a judge to rule on whether or not to grant the stay on Monday, based on whether or not the judge sees a likelihood of success for the appeal. If the judge stays the ruling, the certification of the election will continue to be paused. 

If the judge declines to grant the stay, Guilford County's Board of Elections is set to certify the referendum result on Aug. 20, according to Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County's elections director. 

"If the judge doesn’t grant the stay then that's pretty much it, because the election will be certified," said Branson's attorney, Kevin Cline. 

County and school leaders have said Branson's protest is holding up some early steps toward getting started on the bond projects. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

