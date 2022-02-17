BREAKING: Guilford schools superintendent to recommend mask-optional if commissioners drop mandate

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is set to recommend that the district make masks optional in schools starting March 7.

The issue is listed on the Board of Education's Feb. 24 work session. "Administration recommends the Board votes to move to mask-optional for individuals while inside school buildings and in various other school-related settings beginning March 7, 2022, if there is no mandatory mask requirement in Guilford County."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners, acting in its role as the county's board of health, is set to vote tonight on whether to extend the county's mask mandate, which covers businesses, schools and other public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks will still be required on school buses, as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unless the CDC changes the requirement.