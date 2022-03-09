BREAKING: High Point University announces plans for law school, three other schools

GREENSBORO — High Point University plans to add four new schools to its campus, President Nido Qubein announced Wednesday.
The private university is adding a law school, a school of optometry, a school of nursing and a school of entrepreneurship.
Qubein said he expected the university could begin serving law students in 2024. He sees a longer timeline for the opening of the other schools, possibly 2026 or 2027.
In his announcement Wednesday, Qubein also shared that the university has plans for $400 million in campus construction, including a new library. And he shared that the university had recently secured $100 million combined in committed donations from three families in the space of a month.
