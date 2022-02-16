 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan Series opens with criminal justice activist
Bryan Series opens with criminal justice activist

Criminal justice activist Yusef Salaam, who was wrongly convicted of rape and assault as part of the "Central Park Five," opened the 2022 Guilford College Bryan Series on Tuesday night at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

 Julie Knight, Special to the News & Record

Criminal justice activist and author Yusef Salaam, who was wrongly convicted of rape and assault as part of the "Central Park Five," opened the 2022 Guilford College Bryan Series on Tuesday night at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The annual lecture series was supposed to start Jan. 25 with Steve Martin, an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist. But that event was moved to May 10. For the rest of the series, bestselling author Anne Lamott will speak March 15, followed by chef and humanitarian José Andrés on April 26. Iconic entertainer Rita Moreno, whose acting, dancing and singing career spans more than 70 years, will appear May 17 in a speaking and performing event.

All programs this season are at 7:30 p.m. at the Tanger Center.

More information is at bryanseries.guilford.edu. Single event tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Tanger Center Box Office.

