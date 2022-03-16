Bryan Series: Writer Anne Lamott talks about pandemic, Ukraine

GREENSBORO — In the latest Guilford College Bryan Series lecture, writer Anne Lamott spoke Tuesday night at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Lamott spoke of the need for love and community coming out of the pandemic and into a war in Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Lamott shared tips on writing with Guilford students on campus.

Criminal justice activist and author Yusef Salaam, who was wrongly convicted of rape and assault as part of the “Central Park Five,” opened the 2022 Guilford College Bryan Series on Feb. 15.

The annual lecture series was supposed to start Jan. 25 with Steve Martin, an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist. But that event was moved to May 10. For the rest of the series, chef and humanitarian José Andrés will speak on April 26. Iconic entertainer Rita Moreno, whose acting, dancing and singing career spans more than 70 years, will appear May 17 in a speaking and performing event.

All programs this season are at 7:30 p.m. at the Tanger Center. However, for this season, subscription ticket holders also have access to a video feed of programs from Tanger Center if they are unable to attend in person.

More information is at bryanseries.guilford.edu. Single event tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Tanger Center Box Office.